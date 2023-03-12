Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Truong Sa Dong infirmary performs emergency surgery on fishermen

Truong Sa Dong infirmary performs emergency surgery on fishermen The High Command of Naval Region 4 said on March 11 that the Truong Sa Dong island infirmary in Truong Sa island district, the central province of Khanh Hoa received and performed emergency surgery on fisherman suffering from accute appendicitis late March 10.

Fisherman Ngo Van Tuu, 28, is native to Long Hai commune, Phu Quy district, the south central province of Binh Thuan.

While fishing at sea at 9am on March 10, Tuu showed signs of fatigue, indigestion, and dull abdominal pain. Later, due to the severe pain in lower abdomen, he was taken to Truong Sa Dong island for treatment by fishermen on the fishing vessel BT 96448 TS.

After examination, the military medical staff diagnosed that the patient was suffering from acute appendicitis and recommended immediate surgery. The surgery was successful after one hour.

Currently, his health is in stable condition and he still stays there for treatment./.

