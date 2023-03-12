Making news
Truong Sa Dong infirmary performs emergency surgery on fishermen
Fisherman Ngo Van Tuu, 28, is native to Long Hai commune, Phu Quy district, the south central province of Binh Thuan.
While fishing at sea at 9am on March 10, Tuu showed signs of fatigue, indigestion, and dull abdominal pain. Later, due to the severe pain in lower abdomen, he was taken to Truong Sa Dong island for treatment by fishermen on the fishing vessel BT 96448 TS.
After examination, the military medical staff diagnosed that the patient was suffering from acute appendicitis and recommended immediate surgery. The surgery was successful after one hour.
Currently, his health is in stable condition and he still stays there for treatment./.