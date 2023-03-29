Making news
Trung Nguyen Legend Coffee opens representative office in RoK
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Nguyen Vu Tung said the opening of Trung Nguyen Legend’s representative office in the RoK is evidence of the close friendship between the two nations.
Huynh Vang Cam Tu, Deputy General Director of Trung Nguyen Group, said over the past decade, Trung Nguyen Legend has spread the Vietnamese coffee culture in the RoK. In 2019, Trung Nguyen Legend officially built a local workforce in this important market, promoting business activities and brand promotion to affirm the value of Buon Ma Thuot robusta coffee beans in premium G7 coffee product lines.
According to her, the RoK is the second market that Trung Nguyen Group chose to open its representative office, behind China.
According to Nielsen ratings in 2020, Trung Nguyen Legend's G7 was among the top 5 most popular and purchased coffee brands through online channels. G7 coffee products such as G7 3in1, G7 pure black, G7 Cappuccino have a strong presence in leading commercial systems in the RoK such as Coupang - the largest Korean online retailer - and the top shopping malls such as Lotte Mart, Homeplus, Emart and Hanaromart supermarket chains.
In 2021, Trung Nguyen launched the "Always Awake" campaign on top social media platforms in the RoK like Instagram, Naver blog, Youtube, attracting hundreds of thousands of views, discussions, and positive feedback from users about their experiences with G7 coffee. Reputable Korean newspapers such as Munhwa Ilbo, News One, Korea Economics, Edaily have posted a variety of articles about the impressive growth rate of the G7 coffee products, while spreading the message on the awaking and life-changing energy of G7 coffee.
In its 2021 report, the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy said the RoK is a promising coffee market with an average annual consumption of 2.3kg per person. The RoK is also a coffee-savvy market that leads global trends in coffee consumption and appreciation./.