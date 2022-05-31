Trips bringing OVs to Truong Sa strengthen national solidarity: Front official

The annual programme which arranges trips bringing overseas Vietnamese to Truong Sa islands helps strengthen national solidarity, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Phung Khanh Tai said on May 30.



He made the statement while presiding over a get-together with OVs from 17 countries around the world, who paid a visit to Truong Sa islands from May 17-25.



The OVs’ recent trip was the first one after a two-year suspension due to the negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and 2022 also marks the 10th year of the programme.



Tai spoke highly of efforts made by the State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the Vietnam People’s Navy High Command in organising the annual programme, which contributes to affirming Vietnam’s sovereignty over Truong Sa islands and southern continental shelf.



Underlining that OVs are an inseparable part of the country, he pledged that the VFF Central Committee will spare no efforts to consolidate the national solidarity, calling on the OVs to further support the country’s aspirations./.