Trinh Thu Vinh punches ticket to 25m pistol women's final

Vietnamese shooter Trinh Thu Vinh scores 587 points at the qualification event on August 2. (Photo: VNA)

She scored 297 out of 300 for the rapid stage and 290 points for the precision stage.

With a total of 592 points, Major Veronika from Hungary was in the first place, followed by Bhaker Manu from India (590 points), and Rostamiyan Haniyeh from Iran (588 points).

Eight shooters showing the best performance win berths to the final, which will take place at 14:30 on August 3 (local time).

Earlier, Vinh ranked fourth at the women’s 10-metre air pistol final on July 28, missing out on winning a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. She scored 198.6 points after seven shooting series./.