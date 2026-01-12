Tree planting programme spreads green momentum in islands

The Ho Chi Minh City Association for Conservation of Nature and Environment (HANE) on January 11 announced 10 outstanding green programmes and activities carried out in 2025, including a programme to plant 1 million trees in Vietnam’s island areas.



According to HANE, launched in early 2024 and scaled up in 2025, the programme rapidly spread a spirit of love for nature, environmental responsibility and patriotism.



Its core activities focus on planting and donating trees to green border areas, islands and other key locations. Tens of thousands of trees have been presented to Naval Regions 2 and 4, units under Military Region 7, the “Tree Garden of Great Solidarity” of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCM City, as well as numerous universities and educational institutions.



Beyond short-term tree-planting campaigns, HANE places strong emphasis on sustainability. A notable highlight is its cooperation with the National Defence and Security Education Centre of Vietnam National University – HCM City to establish a nursery under the programme. The nursery is expected to become a stable source of saplings, with a target of supplying about 250,000 trees during the 2024–2029 period for afforestation, urban greening, military zones, and coastal and island areas.



Alongside this flagship initiative, HANE in 2025 continued to expand programmes that had gained strong community support. The “For a Green Vietnam” programme is being implemented widely in HCM City and other localities, linking tree planting with environmental law dissemination and the promotion of green lifestyles, particularly in residential areas and new urban zones. Activities such as caravans for green seas and islands and tree planting at district and ward levels have attracted active participation from residents, youth and volunteers.



In the business sector, the “Green Booth – Businesses for green transition and sustainable development” programme continues to play a bridging role. Since its launch in 2023, it has been organised 13 times, creating platforms for trade connections, showcasing green products and promoting sustainable production and consumption models. The introduction of ECO green stations and green retail points has further encouraged green transformation among enterprises in line with circular economy trends.



At the community level, HANE has worked with institutes, universities and environmental clubs to promote circular economy models, including composting organic waste in residential areas. These initiatives help reduce pressure on waste collection systems while turning waste into useful resources, with some models transferred to naval units to help build greener, cleaner military environments./.