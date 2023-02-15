Making news
Travel firms seek new impetus for outbound market
Travel agencies have exploited lesser-known travel destinations and new routes to attract more and more holiday-makers.
According to travel agencies, the outbound market is becoming bustling again after countries have gradually resumed tourism activities.
A number of key international markets such as Europe, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Bali (Indonesia) and Taiwan (China) are being successfully exploited by units with an increasing number of visitors.
Many travel agencies have focused on exploiting new markets in Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, and West Asia.
At the end of August 2022, nearly 20 travel agencies in Hanoi operated tours to Mongolia with a journey of 8 days and 7 nights. At the end of the year, several travel agencies cooperated with Sri Lankan units to establish Let's go Sri Lanka alliance.
Director of Pattours Vu Giang Bien said that the firm’s tours to Sri Lanka in February have been fully booked.
Sors Travel Services held a meeting in Hanoi on February 8 to connect 120 outbound tour operators, and discuss the exploitation of destinations in Turkey, Morocco, Dubai, Jordan, Israel, Georgia, and Egypt.
Managing Director of Sors Travel Services Ulgen Yesil said that Vietnam's outbound tourism market in new destinations will grow quickly in the coming time.
Director of Trang An Travel Nguyen Huu Cuong said his firm will re-operate a number of tours to Turkey, Morocco, Spain and Egypt.
According to Director of Golden Tour Travel Pham Tien Dung, Egypt is forecast to have a large number of bookings because it is one of the attractive destinations exploited before the COVID-19 pandemic.
President of UNESCO Hanoi Travel Club Truong Quoc Hung said that travel agencies need to join hands in building alliances to effectively exploit new routes and destinations.
According to President of the Vietnam Tourism Association Vu The Binh, travel firms need to work closely with embassies, tourism management agencies, and business partners in other countries to build safe and quality tours./.