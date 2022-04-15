Trans-Vietnam Book Fair comes to Hue for first time

It is organised by Hue city’s Information and Culture Division and six prestigious publishers, namely the Youth Publishing House, Thai Ha Books, Nha Nam, Minh Long, Dinh Ti, and Saigon Books.

Within the framework of the event, there will also be seminars on the reading culture, with the participation of representatives of publishers, municipal authorities, students, and local book lovers.

The Trans-Vietnamese Book Fair is expected to continue its activities in the city of Da Nang and the southcentral province of Phu Yen from April 20 to 24./.