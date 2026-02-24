Training held on campaign skills for NA, People’s Council candidates

An overview of the training conference in Hanoi on February 24. Photo: VNA

The Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee convened a training conference in Hanoi on February 24 on election campaigning skills for candidates for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026 – 2031 tenure.



Opening the event, Hoang Cong Thuy, Vice President of the VFF Central Committee, said that following three rounds of democratic and transparent consultations, the National Election Council on February 14 issued Resolution No. 151/NQ-HDBCQG announcing the official list of candidates for the 16th National Assembly by constituency nationwide. At the local level, election committees have also publicised the official lists of candidates for provincial- and commune-level People’s Councils for the 2026 – 2031 term.



He noted that 25 officials from the VFF Central Committee and seven provincial-level VFF chairpersons or vice chairpersons are standing as National Assembly candidates, alongside two provincial-level VFF leaders running under the Party quota and two department heads of the VFF Central Committee nominated as full-time National Assembly candidates. In addition, hundreds of candidates from the VFF at levels are included in the official lists for People’s Council elections at all levels. This is both an honour and a significant responsibility for the political system in general and the VFF in particular, he said.



Congratulating those officially nominated, Thuy stressed that with just over 20 days remaining until election day for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels, the upcoming vote represents a major political event in which voters exercise their democratic rights to choose worthy representatives to decide important national and local issues in a new development phase.



Hoang Cong Thuy, Vice President of the VFF Central Committee, addresses the conference. Photo: VNA

Under Article 64 of the Law on Election of Deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils, the campaigning period runs from the announcement of the official candidate list until 24 hours before polling day (7:00 am on March 14). He emphasised that campaigning, particularly for first-time candidates, is a demanding process requiring strict compliance with the law, and the principles of democracy, transparency and equality, while earning voters’ trust through competence, dedication, responsibility and moral integrity. Voters’ confidence, he said, remains the highest measure of a representative of the people.



During the conference, participants received briefings from experienced experts on the responsibilities of people's representatives, legal regulations on election campaigning, methods for developing action programmes, and skills for presenting those programmes to voters. The event also provided an opportunity for the VFF Central Committee to meet, encourage and exchange views with National Assembly candidates ahead of their return to local constituencies.



Thuy expressed confidence that candidates from the VFF at levels will effectively absorb the knowledge and skills shared, fulfil the tasks entrusted by their organisations, and, if elected, represent the voice of the VFF at the National Assembly.



At the conference, former Vice Chairman of the National Assembly’s Finance–Budget Committee Bui Dang Dung and Deputy Chairwoman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Deputies’ Affairs Ta Thi Yen delivered presentations on the role and responsibilities of National Assembly and People’s Council deputies, legal provisions on election campaigning, and practical campaigning skills for candidates at all levels./.