Training course held to enhance capacity building for UN military observers

The course, which began on September 20, is organised by the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) under the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Its aim is to train officers of the Vietnam People's Army who are about to join UN peacekeeping missions.

This is an opportunity for the VDPO to gain experience in organising international training courses to realise the goal of building Vietnam's UN peacekeeping training facility to meet regional and international standards. It also enhances understanding, friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the United States and international partners in the field of UN peacekeeping.

In addition to more than 20 Vietnamese trainees, the course sees six trainees from Mongolia, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

During the three-week course, the trainees will be provided with basic knowledge about UN peacekeeping operations such as the principles and nature of UN peacekeeping operations as well as its entrusted tasks, organisational structure; command and control work; military-civilian coordination, human rights, and communication management related to the mission's performance.

According to Major General Hoang Kim Phung, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, this is the first face-to-face course organised with the participation of international lecturers and trainees after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It reflects the department’s rapid adaptation to the post-pandemic situation to better prepare for Vietnam's peacekeeping force and UN missions./.