Training course held for prevention of gender-based violence  

A training course is being held for the first time in Vietnam to strengthen capacity on prevention of violence against women based on “Respect Women” framework and foster the development of an effective gender-based violence prevention strategies in the future.



It is organised by UN Women, WHO, UNFPA and the UN Gender Theme Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs from May 11 – 13.



The 2019 national study on violence against women in Vietnam found that two out of three Vietnamese women (63 percent) live with physical, sexual, emotional, economic and behavioural abuse from husbands or partners. Over 90 percent of women suffering from physical and sexual abuse from husbands did not seek any support from authorities.



“Respect Women” is a framework guiding policymakers on programmes and policies that can prevent violence against women launched by the WHO, UN Women and 11 other partners in 2019 based on the principles of respect and equality, and lessons learned from evidence-based results on what works in preventing violence from occurring and reoccurring.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha underscored the prevalence of gender-based violence globally as well as in Vietnam, noting that more work will need to be done to eliminate the violence against women and girls. She particularly emphasised the importance of a community-based approach and multi-sectoral coordination to make the efforts successful.



During the three-day course, more than 50 participants from ministries, sectors, central and local agencies as well as civil society organisations enhance their capacities in preventing gender-based violence in Vietnam in a comprehensive approach, represented by the seven strategies under the RESPECT Framework.



Participants and international experts jointly provide in-depth analyses on each strategy under the RESPECT Framework, shared practical experience across the world and in Vietnam to formulate effective strategies on prevention of violence against women in the future./.