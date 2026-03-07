Traffic police to test double-decker sleeper buses on mountain highways

Illustrative image. Photo: anninhthudo.vn

Traffic police will conduct field trips using double-decker sleeper buses on several mountainous highways in northern Vietnam to assess road safety conditions and infrastructure suitability for the large passenger vehicles.



The survey, organised by the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, will involve coordination with the Department for Roads of Vietnam and the Vietnam Register under the Ministry of Construction, along with construction departments and police forces in Hanoi, and Phu Tho, Son La, Dien Bien, Lai Chau and Lao Cai provinces.



Authorities will examine whether road infrastructure can safely accommodate double-decker sleeper buses, focusing on factors such as curve radius, road width and other traffic conditions that may affect vehicle operation.



As part of the programme, traffic police officers will directly operate the buses along National Highways 4D, 4E, 6 and 12, while working with local police and road management agencies to gather data on road geometry, transport infrastructure and traffic organisation.



The survey aims to identify locations with potential safety risks and provide a more comprehensive assessment of road conditions for large passenger buses.



Sleeper buses are a popular choice among travelers when traveling to tourist destinations, including journeys that pass through many mountainous road sections. Photo: baovanhoa.vn

Notably, test runs will also evaluate the vehicles’ hill-climbing capability, stability when cornering, risks of skidding or swaying on curves, body stability on tight bends, and safe passing distance when encountering oncoming vehicles.



The field assessment is scheduled to begin on March 9./.