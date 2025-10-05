Traditional toys dominate Mid-Autumn Festival market

Shopkeepers report that demand has shifted towards eco-friendly, safe, locally made toys. Photo: VNA

In the lead-up to the Mid-Autumn Festival, Hanoi’s toy market has become increasingly vibrant, offering diverse traditional toys rich in Vietnamese cultural value, which draw great attention from consumers.



Traditional handmade items now account for 70–80% of the market, including star-shaped lanterns, drums, masks, lion heads, rotating lanterns and fish- or rabbit-shaped hanging lanterns. Shoppers are showing a clear preference for handcrafted goods.



Streets around Hanoi’s Old Quarter, especially Hang Ma and Hang Luoc, are more dazzling than ever, filled with the red glow of lanterns, lion heads and star lanterns. Stores offer a wide variety of designs and prices remain stable, ranging from 20,000 - 100,000 VND (around nearly 1 USD to over 3 USD) per item.



For instance, small star-shaped lanterns cost 20,000–30,000 VND each, larger ones 50,000–70,000 VND, paper masks VND 20,000–50,000, and drums 40,000–100,000 VND.



This year’s market also features greater creativity and innovation, with sturdier, lightweight, reusable materials. Large carp-shaped lanterns with colourful, detailed patterns blend tradition with modern aesthetics. Despite new products, traditional star lanterns remain bestsellers across all sizes.

Shopkeepers reported that demand has shifted towards eco-friendly, safe, locally made toys.



“We’ve reduced imported items and increased handcrafted Vietnamese products to match parents’ preference for traditional toys,” said Nguyen Hang, a toy shop owner on Hang Luoc street.



For many families, Mid-Autumn toys are not only gifts for children but also symbols of love and reunion. Parents bring their children to Hang Ma to soak up the festive atmosphere, purchase traditional toys such as “to he” (toy figurines), masks and star lanterns, and relive cultural traditions.



Although some modern toys such as superheroes and LED-lit dolls or carp lanterns are still available, they no longer dominate the market. Shoppers increasingly value safety, origin and educational aspects over novelty or low prices.



Tran Thu Ha, a shopper in Bach Mai ward, said that she found this year's traditional toys attractive, safe and environmentally friendly.



In recent years, imported toys, mainly from China, have lost popularity due to concerns about quality and safety, driving a return to traditional Vietnamese products.



The Mid-Autumn market reflects a growing spirit of “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods”, with traditional toys steadily reclaiming their place in the festive season./.