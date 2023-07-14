Traditional materials of Vietnamese painting art introduced in France

A painting exhibition highlighting traditional materials of Vietnamese painting art opened in Paris, France on July 12.



Jointly organised by the Vietnam Culture Centre, the club “Love Vietnam's seas and islands”, and the Aurore Lumière - a non-profit organisation based in France, the event is part of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties, and 10 years of the strategic partnership between the two countries.



The exhibition features nearly 50 works created on traditional materials such as do paper, silk, wood and lacquer, introducing to the public diverse aspects of daily life and religious beliefs in France and Vietnam.



Painters exhibiting their paintings at the event were alumni of fine arts universities in France and Vietnam.



Nguyen Xuan Dong, Director of the Vietnam Culture Centre in France, said since its reopening after the upgrade, the centre has organised a series of activities related to arts and music performance, painting and photo exhibition, and seminars.



The eight-day exhibition offers a chance to introduce Vietnam’s culture in the European nation, he added./.