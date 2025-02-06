Traditional festivals mark Lunar New Year celebrations

The Muong ethnic women at the Khai ha festival (Photo: VNA)

Two traditional festivals are taking place in the northern Vietnam this week, highlighting the country’s commitments to preserving its rich cultural heritage.

Thousands gathered for the Khai ha (going down to the field) festival, the largest traditional one of the Muong ethnic people, in Phong Phu commune, Tan Lac district, Hoa Binh province on the 8th day of the Lunar New Year. The festival spotlights the vibrant cultural traditions that have been integral to the ethnics’ new year celebrations. This year, it falls on February 5.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Bui Duc Hinh laid stress on the festival’s cultural and spiritual significance to the four regions of Bi, Vang, Thang Dong. The celebration honours deities and ancestors who established the Muong territories while seeking blessings for bumper crops and prosperity in the coming year.

Khai ha in each Muong region takes place at different times and places.

This year's festival featured 600 gong performers and various cultural activities representing the distinct characteristics of all four Muong regions. Local products, including OCOP items and tourism services, were displayed at the event.

In recent years, the festivities have been an integral part of the locality’s project to preserve and promote the Muong cultural values and the “Hoa Binh Culture” for the 2023-2030 period. They have contributed to developing local tourism by showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage, people, and natural landscapes. Besides, they have raised the public awareness of preserving and promoting the traditional cultural traits.

Meanwhile, the Tran Thuong Temple's food-distributing festival is being held in Tran Hung Dao commune, Ly Nhan district, Ha Nam province from the 8th day to 15th day of the Lunar New Year. As many as 180,000 food parcels have been prepared for distribution to visitors at 12 gates around the temple on the night of the 14th extending into the morning of the 15th day.

The Tran Thuong Temple, designated as a special national relic site in 2015, is dedicated to Tran Hung Dao (1228-1300), the supreme commander of Vietnam under the Tran Dynasty, who repelled three major Mongolian invasions in the 13th century. It was chosen by Tran Hung Dao as a food storage area to supply his army during the fight against the invaders.

The food distribution ceremony symbolically recreates the historical moment when the Tran army handed out rations after their victory against Mongol invaders in 1288. Besides, the ceremony serves as a powerful reminder of Vietnam's patriotic traditions./.