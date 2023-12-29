Tra Linh-Longbang border gates on Vietnam-China border upgraded to int’l level



The authorities of the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang and China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region jointly organised a ceremony on December 28 to announce the upgrade of the pair of Tra Linh (Vietnam)-Longbang (China) border gates into international ones.

Cao Bang and Baise city of China are currently connected through three pairs of border gates, which are Soc Giang-Pingmeng, Tra Linh-Longbang (which includes the Na Doong - Na Ray crossing) and Po Peo - Yuewei, along with the Dinh Phong - Xinxing border crossing. However, the Tra Linh-Longbang border gates are located on the most convenient route connecting the Southwest region of China to ASEAN countries.



After the upgrade, the Tra Linh-Longbang international border gate will help expand the flows of people, vehicles and goods from third countries, contributing to promoting economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and China and in the region and further deepening the friendship between the two countries.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman of the Cao Bang People’s Committee Hoang Xuan Anh emphasised that the official upgrade of the pair of border gates is an important premise for the two sides to make development plans, attract investment, and upgrade infrastructure, as well as design appropriate policies and mechanisms to facilitate import and export activities, thus promoting cooperation, comprehensive development and people-to-people exchanges between the Vietnamese locality and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



This is an important milestone in the development of cooperation between Cao Bang and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and between Vietnam and China in general, he added.



He proposed the two localities to further promote exchange and cooperation activities in a synchronous and modern direction, meeting the trade and travel demand of the two countries' people, thereby contributing to deepening the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.



Yang Jinghua, deputy head of the Standing Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Automonous Regional People’s Congress affirmed that the two sides will continue to implement the motto "friendly neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, long-term stability, looking toward the future” in accordance with the spirit of "good neighbours, good friends, good comrades, good partners”.



Yang expressed her hope that the two sides will optimise the local border gates and border crossings to further strengthen investment and trade cooperation, and expand exchanges and cooperation in agriculture, culture, and tourism, thus contributing to lifting relations between the two countries to a new height./.