Tra fish exports on track reach close to 2 billion USD in 2025
Vietnam’s tra fish exports are expected to sustain strong momentum into 2025, with projected revenues reaching approximately 2 billion USD, on par with 2024 figures, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has forecast.
The growth outlook is driven by the global economic recovery post-pandemic and increasing international demand for affordable protein sources like tra fish, VASEP said.
It added that trade agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (ATIGA) are facilitating access to key markets, including Thailand, Mexico and Brazil.
China continues to be a standout market. Despite a slight drop in export prices, demand surged in late 2024, with exports hitting 163 million USD in the fourth quarter, a 17% increase year-on-year. For the full year, exports to China totalled 581 million USD, marking a modest 1% rise from 2023.
According to VASEP, Chinese consumers heavily favour frozen tra fish fillets, which account for 60% of exports to the market. Demand is expected to remain robust in 2025, supported by China’s economic stimulus policies and real estate market recovery.
However, challenges remain, the association said.
In the US, uncertainty over trade tariffs could dampen demand for raw materials by April 2025, prompting exporters to adjust their strategies. Rising production costs, including fuel and feed prices, and stiff competition from other whitefish species add further pressure. Additionally, a shift toward lower-value whole tra fish products could impact profit margins.
To stay competitive, VASEP advises businesses to align production with market demand and leverage advantages from existing trade agreements. Negotiations to upgrade the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA) to version 3.0 are underway, aimed at unlocking further export potential to China.
Meanwhile, a potential tariff agreement with the US could prove pivotal in strengthening Vietnam’s foothold in that market, it said, emphasising the importance of investing in value-added products, such as processed pangasius, to meet evolving consumer preferences and sustain export growth.
Impressive Q1 growth
Exports continued its strong recovery in March, reaching 182 million USD, up 21% month-on-month and 16% year-on-year, according to VASEP.
This robust growth was primarily fueled by rising consumption demand from key markets, particularly China (including Hong Kong) and the US, reaffirming the strategic role of Vietnamese tra fish in the global seafood trade.
In March, total tra fish export volume hit nearly 79,000 tonnes, representing a 23% increase year-on-year. The average export price climbed by 2% to 2.28 USD per kilo. The recovery extended across all major markets such as the UK (120%), mainland China and Hong Kong, up 61%, the EU (73%), Brazil (44%), the US (28%), Mexico (15%) and ASEAN (11%).
China remained the largest importer, purchasing over 21,000 tonnes of Vietnamese tra fish in March. Export value to China totalled 38 million USD, up 6% year-on-year, despite a 4.2% drop in average export price to 2.04 USD per kg, following six consecutive months of price increases./.