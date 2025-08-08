Tourists return to Quang Ninh following natural disaster

Tourists go kayaking in Ha Long Bay (Photo: VNA)

Tourism in Quang Ninh is rebounding after a temporary decline following the capsising of a tourist boat in Ha Long Bay during a squall on July 19, largely thanks to enhanced tourism safety and promotion efforts.



According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Quang Ninh welcomed an average of 7,000–8,000 visitors daily in early August.



Local authorities quickly implemented safety enhancements, including upgrading communication devices across the fleet, adding six new storm shelters in Ha Long Bay, and approving the installation of warning systems for storms and lightning at key locations, especially in Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long Bay and coastal areas. The provincial Military Command also deployed a ship designated to medical services and two patrol boats to conduct patrols around the clock.



To restore visitor confidence, the province is actively promoting tourism nationwide. Nguyen The Hue, head of the Quang Ninh Tourism Association, said many travel agencies from neighbouring localities have committed to resuming tours to Quang Ninh. A tourism stimulus conference is planned for September, followed by a national travel forum in October.



Doan Manh Linh, head of the Travel Division under the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, noted that international tourism has remained stable, particularly with visitors from Japan, the Philippines, and Malaysia. By mid-August, an increase in the Republic of Korea’s MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions) tourists is expected, along with high-spending tourists from the US by September.



To position Quang Ninh as a safe and attractive destination, businesses are launching new experiences. Sun Group has introduced a fireworks show on every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at Bai Chay. A kite flying and boat racing festival is planned for September, and a food festival will follow in October.



Nguyen Thanh Tung, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the province will continue to host major events through the end of 2025, including the National U23 Fencing Championship, a cultural and culinary showcase of top Quang Ninh chefs, an OCOP fair, the Ha Long Bay Heritage International Marathon, and the Yen Tu Heritage Marathon.



In August, efforts will focus on developing tourism linked to the Yen Tu – Vinh Nghiem – Con Son – Kiep Bac heritage route, connecting it with Ha Long Bay to highlight the UNESCO-recognised complex. A communication campaign will promote the area’s spiritual and cultural significance.



Between January and July, Quang Ninh welcomed over 14.6 million tourists, a 13% increase year-on-year, including more than 2.6 million international visitors. Tourism revenue reached 36.7 trillion VND (1.39 billion USD), up 25%. The province targets 20 million tourists in 2025, including 4.5 million international arrivals./.