Making news
Tourists flock to Hoi An during New Year holiday
In the second day of the holiday, Hoi An welcomed 34 foreign visitors from Mongolia and the Republic of Korea.
A representative of the foreign visitors expressed her impression of the friendliness and hospitality of local residents.
Cau Pagoda, Hoai River, and Lantern street are the biggest attractions for visitors on the occasion.
The municipal authorities have held a series of activities and events to attract visitors, and said Quang Nam will focus on enhancing tourism promotion activities in key markets to draw more foreigners to the locality.
Hoi An was ranked 20th among the 25 best cities of the world in 2022, as voted by readers of Travel + Leisure US travel magazine.
Hoi An and My Son Sanctuary – two UNESCO World Heritage sites – and the world biosphere reserve of the Hoi An-Cham Islands in Quang Nam province are among the favourite destinations of foreign tourists in Vietnam along with Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Binh, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc island in Kien Giang province./.