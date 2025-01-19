Tourists explore Vietnam’s Tet traditions through Chung cake festival

The 12th annual banh Chung (square glutinous rice cakes) festival in Phan Thiet city, the south-central province of Binh Thuan, gave international visitors an engaging glimpse into Vietnam’s Lunar New Year or Tet traditions.



Hosted by The Cliff Resort & Residences, the event featured nearly 100 tourists from countries like Australia, Finland, and the Republic of Korea participating in a chung cake making competition.

Dressed in traditional Vietnamese attire, guests learned the cultural significance of chung cake and prepared the cakes using sticky rice, mung beans, pork, and dong leaves. For many, the hands-on experience was a delightful challenge, blending fun with cultural discovery.

Beyond cooking, the festival included activities such as calligraphy, toy figurine making, and bamboo crafts, along with food stalls showcasing Vietnamese Tet specialties. Visitors praised the vibrant atmosphere and the opportunity to immerse themselves in local traditions.

This annual event has become a cultural highlight in Binh Thuan, combining education and entertainment to share Vietnam’s rich heritage with the world./.