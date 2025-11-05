Tourist sites at Hue Monuments Complex reopen after floods

Shortly after reopening, the Hue Imperial Citadel receives its first tour group (Photo: VNA)

Tourist attractions within the Complex of Hue Monuments were reopened to residents and visitors on the morning of November 4, while efforts to remedy the aftermath of the recent flooding are ongoing, reported the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre.

After several days of intensive restoration work, the centre has completed cleaning, repairs, and preparations to welcome visitors back.



Shortly after reopening, the Hue Imperial Citadel received its first tour group from Malaysia - a positive sign for the return of international tourists following the floods. Many more groups from countries such as the UK and France have also came to visit the citadel.



According to the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre, the flooding on November 2-3 caused the collapse of a 15-metre section of the Imperial Citadel wall along Dang Thai Than street, about 50 metres from Hoa Binh Gate. The centre immediately cordoned off the area and put up warning signs to ensure the safety of visitors.



In addition, prolonged submersion caused damage and peeling of Bat Trang brick flooring in several courtyards and pathways within the Imperial Citadel and royal tombs. The embankment system of Ngoai Kim Thuy lake has also suffered continued erosion and faces a high risk of subsidence, potentially affecting the site’s structure and landscape.



As of the morning of November 4, water levels on the Huong and Bo rivers had dropped to about 0.6 metres below alarm level 3. Floodwaters have receded from most streets and residential areas in Hue, creating favourable conditions for post-flood recovery efforts./.