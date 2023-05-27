Tourism week “The Golden Colour of Tam Coc - Trang An” opens in Ninh Binh

As annual tourism activity held by the local authorities, the event aims to promote and introduce unique, attractive and outstanding values of tourism resources of Ninh Binh, especially UNESCO-recognised World Cultural and Natural Heritage - Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex.



Via the annual event, Ninh Binh continues affirming its brand and position as a safe and friendly destination, as voted by many renowned newspapers, magazines and travel websites worldwide as one of the top 10 ideal destinations for a wonderful family vacation in 2023.



The event offers a chance for visitors to admire a 9,500 sq.m painting using rice as material on vast fields of Tam Coc stretching along the winding Ngo Dong river. The painting symbolises abundance and the bountiful water element that supports the sustainable development of green tourism in the ancient capital of Hoa Lu, a land of cultural heritage for thousands of years.



Rice fields in Tam Coc have been voted as one of the most beautiful in Vietnam. The most impressive and enticing time to visit Tam Coc is around late May and early June. During this period, the vibrant yellow of the rice fields extends shimmeringly alongside the Ngo Dong river, flowing under majestic limestone mountain ranges. This enhances the beauty and geological significance, as well as the cultural and historical value of the Hoa Lu region, which still bears the traces of ancient humans.



Tran Song Tung, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee said this is one of the annual important events of Ninh Binh to concrete the Government's Resolution No. 28/NQ-CP in main tasks and solutions to accelerate effective and sustainable tourism recovery and development, and effectively exploit the unique tourism value and identity of Tam Coc.



The tourism week, which will last until June 6, is also expected to help Ninh Binh expand cooperation in culture and tourism with local and international localities.



Tourists have a chance to indulge in the unique culinary culture of the region at the pedestrian street and food market of Tam Coc. They can also join in photo tours, enjoy the photo exhibition "Golden Season of Tam Coc - Trang An”, explore the traditional handicraft items and enjoy many other cultural and art programmes.



Ninh Binh strives to welcome 5.35 million visitors this year, with a total revenue of over 5.1 trillion (221.7 million USD). This effort contributes to gradually transforming tourism into a local key economic sector and establishing Ninh Binh as a prominent tourist destination in the Red River Delta and the country as a whole./.