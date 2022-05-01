Tourism promotion clip launched to welcome SEA Games 31

The clip, lasting 1 minute and 11 seconds, is part of the VNAT’s media program “Vietnam: Di de Yeu!” (Vietnam: Travel to Love) introduces a vibrant, attractive, and welcoming Vietnam to tourists from all over the world in response to the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).



It shows vivid images of the most popular destinations across Vietnam like Phu Quoc island in Kien Giang province, the central coastal city of Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa, the World Natural Heritage Site Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh, and the world’s largest cave Son Doong in Quang Binh.



The making of the clip gathered the participation of famous content creators such as Oxalis Adventure, Sao Media, Amazing Things in Vietnam, Indochina Sails, and Hai Au Aviation.



The VNAT is welcoming content creators to join its program by sending their video clips to its official Youtube channel.



SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighboring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.



Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.