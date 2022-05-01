Tourism Gift Festival 2022 opens in Hanoi

The event aims to gradually recover the capital's tourism activities post-pandemic, in conjunction with the 31st SEA Games and the Visit Vietnam Year – Quang Nam 2022.

According to the municipal Tourism Department, the event features different spaces for visitors to discover craft village culture, art, travel photos and local products.

Attendees will be treated to performances of graffiti art, flashmobs, acoustic music and skateboarding, as well as a cycle rickshaw ride around the lake.

Other highlights of the fair include talk shows involving ca tru (ceremonial singing) performers and artisans of water puppets and paper fans; a coffee tasting event; hands-on experience activities of making children's toys; and a photo exhibition on Hanoi.

Also on the occasion, organizers will launch a gift product designing contest, a tourism photo contest with the theme 'Hanoi Through Tourists’ Perspective', and other social activities like exchanging books for trees, old batteries for trees and books for fruits, while travel companies and airlines are ready to provide a briefing on their special tours and attractive discount programs.

The Tourism Gift Festival is among a series of events scheduled to take place in late April and May with the aim of attracting tourists to the city on the occasion of the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in May.

The number of visitors to Hanoi – all domestic – totaled four million last year, plunging about 47 percent from 2020 and just equivalent to 36.3 percent of the yearly plan. Tourism revenue nosedived some 59.8 percent year-on-year to 11.28 trillion VND.

The city is going step by step to completely resume tourism activities in 2022, with the aim of welcoming nine to ten million tourists, including around two million foreigners, according to the municipal People’s Committee./.