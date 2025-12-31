Tourism destinations refresh offerings to welcome New Year/Lunar New Year visitors

The ceremony welcoming the 20 millionth international tourist to Vietnam at Phu Quoc International Airport in December. (Photo: VNA)

To attract visitors during the year-end holiday season, particularly the New Year and the Lunar New Year (Tet) of 2026, tourist destinations across Vietnam are accelerating efforts to renovate facilities, diversify tourism products, and improve service quality.

Across the Mekong Delta, many tourist sites have been busy upgrading their offerings. At the Con Son tourism site in Can Tho city, members of the local tourism cooperative have been pruning fruit orchards, refurbishing stages for traditional don ca tai tu performances, cleaning fish ponds used for visitor experiences, and expanding areas for making traditional cakes.

According to Le Thi Be Bay, a representative of the Con Son agricultural tourism cooperative, alongside existing services, several new tourism products will soon be introduced, including “duck massage” experiences and distinctive dishes made from puffed rice.

Meanwhile, the Mui Ca Mau national tourism site in Ca Mau province is carrying out extensive upgrades, including repainting iconic landmarks such as the national GPS coordinate marker 0001, the Hanoi Flag Tower replica, and symbolic sculptures, to enhance the site’s appeal.

The Mui Ca Mau national tourism site (Photo: VNA)

Festive preparations are also gathering momentum in the central and Central Highlands regions. In Lam Dong province, the cultural sector is finalising preparations for the “Countdown – Welcome 2026” programme, scheduled for the evening of December 31 at three locations: Lam Vien Square in Da Lat city, the provincial Cultural and Arts Theatre and Exhibition Centre, and the western part of the province. The event will feature high-tech light shows, 3D LED displays, DJ performances, artistic fireworks, and a countdown celebration.

In Mang Den commune of Quang Ngai province, the locality has spent months preparing a Cultural–Tourism Week themed “Pink hues amid the great forest,” to be held from January 1 to 4. Landscaping and decorations along cherry blossom roads, central squares, and key landmarks have now been completed.

Major cities are also stepping up efforts. Da Nang plans to organise an open-style New Year festival across multiple public spaces, making it easily accessible to residents and visitors alike. At Buu Long Tourist Site in Dong Nai province, more than 18,000 flower pots have been added to enhance scenery, while a traditional food fair with affordable prices will be held during the New Year holiday.

Alongside product upgrades, localities are strengthening measures to ensure safety and prevent price gouging. Authorities in Phu Quoc, Hue, and Ca Mau have issued strict instructions to tourism businesses to maintain service quality, publicly list prices, and protect visitors’ rights, helping reinforce Vietnam’s image as a safe, friendly, and attractive destination during the peak holiday season./.