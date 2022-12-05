Making news
Tourism connectivity benefits HCM City, other localities
The People Committee of the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau has recently launched a culture-tourism week in HCM City, which featured traditional culture like “khen” (panpipe) of the Mong ethnic minority group, “dan tinh” (handmade gourd lutes) and “hat then” (then singing), and Xoe dance and “nhay sap” (dancing with bamboo poles) – unique art forms of the Thai people in Lai Chau.
The programme has contributed to promoting tourism cooperation between Lai Chau and the southern largest economic hub as well as other cities and provinces in the region, said Tong Thanh Hai, Standing Vice Chairman of the Lai Chau People’s Committee.
Gia Lai province in the Central Highlands also organised a tourism promotion conference in HCM City, introducing its tourism services and products, covering eco-tourism.
In the first nine months of this year, the city recorded over 92.3 trillion VND (4 billion USD) in tourism revenues, up 15.5% from the yearly target. More than 2 million foreigners arrived in the city, or 60.3% of the initial plan.
The city has maintained connectivity with 13 cities and provinces in the Mekong Delta, southeastern, northwestern and northeastern regions, and the central key economic region.
Statistics showed that in the 2020-2022 period, the southeastern localities served over 73.53 million holidaymakers, earning 260.16 trillion VND (10.67 billion USD) in tourism revenues.
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet said the connectivity not only helps to diversify products but also promotes their uniqueness, suggesting localities and businesses effectively and pragmatically roll out the signed agreements and launch more attractive tourism programmes./.