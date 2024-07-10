Tourism authorities launch video clip promoting rail travel

Tourist trains offer wonderful experiences of Vietnam's heritage, culture, and cuisine. (Photo: VNAT's information centre)

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT)'s information centre officially launched a promotional video for railway tourism on July 9 in conjunction with the 64th founding anniversary of the sector in Vietnam (1960-2024).As part of the centre’s "Vietnam: Travel to Love!" media campaign, the 3-minute-and-30-second clip showcases stunning and breathtaking scenes from a trans-Vietnam journey along the North-South railway, which connects major cities and renowned tourist destinations across the country.Local railway routes have been repeatedly praised by international media. The British travel guide Lonely Planet has even named the North-South railway as one of the world's most incredible rail trips. Also known as the Reunification Express, it stretches about 1,730 kilometres between the country’s two biggest cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City over the course of two days.Tourist trains offer wonderful experiences of Vietnam's heritage, culture, and cuisine. There is one linking Hanoi to Hai Phong city, which offers an associated food tour around the northern port city. Meanwhile, the “Central Heritage Connection” train linking Hue ancient capital in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue and nearby Da Nang city treats passengers to magnificent natural scenery, Hue songs, and local delicacies. And the "Da Lat night journey" train is where travellers can marvel at the romantic, dreamy, and sparkling nighttime views of the Central Highlands resort city.