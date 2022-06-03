Making news
Tourism and cultural activities to be held at Bac Ha festival
The highlights of the festival include a traditional horse race, a plum flower festival, a night market, and an investment promotion conference, the Nhan dan newspaper reported.
Accordingly, the traditional horse race will kick off at 7:30 AM on June 5 at the Bac Ha stadium while the plum flower festival will be held from June 4 to 12 at the Bac Ha centre for research and production of fruits and vegetables.
There are also art programmes introducing folklore music and dances of ethnic groups from Bac Ha district and the neighbouring mountainous districts of Xin Man (Ha Giang province), and Si Ma Cai (Lao Cai province).
Visitors to the festival have a chance to take part in tours to the ancient tea garden in Hoang Thu Pho commune, Quang Nguyen hot spring, and Suoi Thau meadow.
With assorted tourism and cultural activities, the Bac Ha White Plateau Festival 2022 is expected to welcome 60,000 visitors from inside and outside the locality./.