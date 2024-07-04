Tourism a bright spot in Vietnam's economic panorama

Recent statistics show that in the period, the service sector grew by 6.64%, and contributed 49.76% of gross domestic product (GDP).



According to unofficial data, around 15 localities have reported tourism revenue of more than 10 trillion VND each, six higher than the figure recorded in the same period last year.



Ho Chi Minh City ranked first in terms of revenue, with an estimation of 92.6 trillion VND, up 14.6% year-on-year, and equal to 48.8% of the 2024 plan. The increase was attributed to the city’s efforts to organise tourism and cultural events to attract both domestic and foreign visitors.



It was followed by Hanoi, with 55.3 trillion VND, which represented a year-on-year surge of 22.8%.



Meanwhile, the central provinces of Binh Dinh and Khanh Hoa saw the most impressive growth rates.



According to the Binh Dinh provincial Tourism Department, in the period, the locality served 5.6 million tourists and earned around 15 trillion VND, up 106% and 96.9% year-on-year, respectively.



Nearly 5.2 million tourists stayed overnight in Khanh Hoa in January-June, up 88% against the same period last year. Of the total, nearly 2.4 million are foreigners, a 3.2fold increase. Its total revenue from tourism was estimated at over 26 trillion VND, up 97%.



Vietnam targets 17-18 million foreign tourists and 110 million domestic ones, and about 840 trillion VND from tourism this year.



These goals are reachable, as Vietnam's international tourism peak season from October to April will be an opportunity for the sector to accelerate its growth and make a breakthrough.



Various provinces and cities have introduced their new and impressive products, such as cruise tourism in the northern province of Quang Ninh and the central city of Da Nang, and night tours in Hanoi.



As for the trend of traveling by car, conglomerate Vingroup’s establishment of its FGF - For Green Future Trading and Services Joint Stock Company, specialising in trading and leasing electric cars, is expected to help promote domestic tourism, especially in localities such as Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Thua Thien-Hue./.