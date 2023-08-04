Top Vietnamese legislator’s Indonesia visit important to parliamentary diplomacy: official

The official visit to Indonesia by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam is a "very important" step in parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries, said Fadli Zon, Chairperson of the Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation of the People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia.



Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondents in Jakarta, Fadli expressed his hope that the visit will strengthen the Indonesian and Vietnamese legislative bodies’ roles as bridges connecting the two countries and their people, as well as promoting bilateral cooperation in various aspects, especially in politics, economy, culture and social affairs.



In addition to agriculture, the two sides can explore potential areas of cooperation such as electric vehicle production, and also need to promote people-to-people exchanges and tourism activities, helping enhance mutual understanding and create momentum for boosting comprehensive cooperation.



The People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia has maintained fine relations with the Vietnamese NA, especially in the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), he said, adding that the two legislatures often discussed regional issues.



Regarding maritime security, the Vietnamese delegation made important contributions to the draft resolution on strengthening parliamentary diplomacy in the field of maritime security to promote stability in Southeast Asia, launched by Indonesia last year. The two sides have also supported each other at international parliamentary forums, such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).



Fadli appreciated the Vietnamese NA’s successful organisation of the 14th meeting of the AIPA Caucus from July 9-12, adding that this event provided an important platform for ASEAN countries’ parliaments to report on the implementation of their commitments and resolutions of the previous AIPA General Assembly, and their promises to promote ASEAN's goal of strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation./.