Top Vietnamese legislator holds talks with visiting Czech Senate President

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) welcomes President of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Milos Vystrcil in Hanoi on November 21. (Photo: VNA)

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man held talks with President of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Milos Vystrcil in Hanoi on November 21, within the framework of the latter’s official visit to Vietnam from November 18-22.



Chairman Man said that the visit is of great significance as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (1950–2025), the first year of implementing the Vietnam–Czech Republic Strategic Partnership framework, and the 10th session - the final session of the 15th National Assembly of Vietnam.



The trip contributes to further strengthening the traditional friendship between the two countries in general and enhancing parliamentary cooperation in particular, he said, sincerely thanking Senate President Vystrcil for, on behalf of the Czech Government, presenting a sum equivalent to 3.5 billion VND (132,810 USD) to support Vietnamese people in overcoming the aftermath of recent storms and floods.



The top Vietnamese legislator affirmed that, despite profound global changes, Vietnam–Czech Republic relations have always been nurtured and positively developed by generations of leaders and people of both countries. He emphasised that Vietnam always remembers and is grateful for the invaluable support the Czech Republic provided for Vietnam during its past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as its continued support for the country’s current development process.



Chairman Man said that Vietnam always attaches importance to promoting traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with the Czech Republic – its first Strategic Partner in Central and Eastern Europe. He emphasised that in recent years, both sides have conducted numerous high-level exchanges, notably Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to the Czech Republic in January 2025 and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s visit to Vietnam in April 2023.



Thanking the Vietnamese Government for unilaterally granting visa exemptions to Czech citizens, Senate President Vystrcil expressed satisfaction with the successful business-matching activities between the two countries’ enterprises during the visit. He affirmed that the Czech Republic always seeks to further deepen bilateral cooperation across all sectors.



Acknowledging the proposals of the Vietnamese NA Chairman, the Senate President affirmed that the Czech Parliament supports and continues to encourage other European Union (EU) member states to promptly ratify the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).



The talks between Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and President of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Milos Vystrcil (Photo: VNA)

The two leaders agreed to continue stepping up contacts and exchanges of delegations at all levels, especially at the high level, across all channels in order to further enhance political trust and mutual understanding, thus forming a foundation for promoting and expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields.



Emphasising the importance of parliamentary cooperation within the overall bilateral relationship, both leaders agreed to enhance the exchange of high-level parliamentary delegations to share information and experiences in parliamentary activities, as well as to cooperate in supervising, urging, and supporting the two governments in effectively implementing bilateral collaboration agreements.



The two sides assessed that trade and investment cooperation is one of the key pillars of the bilateral relations and welcomed joint projects in Vietnam, such as the Skoda automobile manufacturing plant and the Mong Duong 2 thermal power plant in Quang Ninh province.



They agreed to soon develop an action plan to implement the Vietnam–Czech Republic Strategic Partnership framework for the 2025–2026 period, aiming to further deepen bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, science and technology, education and training, healthcare, culture, labour, tourism, renewable energy, nuclear energy, defence and security, digital transformation, environmental protection, and local cooperation. They also encouraged airlines from both countries to explore direct flight routes to promote tourism, people-to-people exchanges, and bilateral economic cooperation.



Discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern, the two leaders agreed to continue close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, especially regional and international inter-parliamentary forums, to contribute to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the regions and the world.



Chairman Man thanked and urged the Czech Government to continue facilitating the integration and stable living of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic. He emphasised that the community serves as a vibrant bridge of friendship between the two nations, making a positive contribution to the bilateral relations in particular and Vietnam–EU relations in general.



Senate President Vystrcil affirmed that the Czech government and people always support and hold a special affection for the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic.



On this occasion, the Senate President invited the top Vietnamese legislator to pay an official visit to the Czech Republic at an appropriate time, and the latter gladly accepted the invitation.



Earlier, the Senate President laid a wreath at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs, and paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi./.