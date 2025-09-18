Top Vietnamese legislator attends AIPA-46 Executive Committee's Meeting

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (centre) at the Meeting of the AIPA-46 Executive Committee in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on September 17. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended the Meeting of the 46th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter‑Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-46) Executive Committee in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on September 17.



In his remarks, Chairman Man highly appreciated Malaysia’s thorough preparations, affirming that the Vietnamese delegation supports and works closely with the Malaysian parliament and other AIPA member parliaments to contribute to the success of AIPA-46, thereby fostering inclusive and sustainable development in the region.



He also welcomed the support of member parliaments for draft resolutions initiated by Vietnam and submitted for adoption at AIPA-46. These drafts focus on strengthening cooperation in priority areas such as digital economy, digital transformation, cybersecurity, intra-regional trade, and partnership effectiveness, as well as the promotion of the role of parliamentary diplomacy in maintaining regional peace and stability.



At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The session, chaired by Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives and AIPA-46 President Dato' Johari Bin Abdul, brought together heads of delegations from AIPA member parliaments and the AIPA Secretary-General. As the first major activity of the general assembly, the meeting reviewed and agreed on its agenda, committee discussions, draft resolutions, and other important issues to be approved.



Delegates underscored the significance of AIPA-46’s theme, “Parliament at the Forefront for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable ASEAN,” noting its alignment with ASEAN’s 2025 chairmanship theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability.” They stressed that the theme reflects the responsibility and commitment of member parliaments to strengthen solidarity and build a resilient, innovative, dynamic, and people-centered ASEAN Community.



Also on September 17, Vietnamese NA deputies joined the 4th ASEAN-AIPA dialogue on building an inclusive and sustainable future, the Women Parliamentarians of AIPA (WAIPA)’s Women Political Leaders Forum, and a discussion of AIPA young parliamentarians./.