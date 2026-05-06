Top Vietnamese leader pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, President Ho Chi Minh in New Delhi

Tổng Bí thư, Chủ tịch nước Tô Lâm đặt vòng hoa tại Khu tưởng niệm Mahatma Gandhi. Ảnh: Ngọc Thúy - PV TTXVN tại Ấn Độ

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (centre) lays a wreath in tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the late leader's memorial site in New Delhi on May 6. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his entourage laid a wreath in tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the late leader's memorial site in New Delhi on May 6 morning, as part of their ongoing state visit to India.



Mahatma Gandhi (October 2, 1869 – January 30, 1948), a revered political leader widely regarded as the Father of the Nation in India, was viewed globally as a symbol of peace, national independence and non-violence.



After laying the wreath, the Vietnamese leader wrote in the memorial book, expressing his deep respect for Gandhi as a leader whose life and legacy remain a shining example for struggle movements for national independence across Asia and the world. He noted that Gandhi’s ideology and indomitable spirit continue to inspire the spirit of self-strengthening among the people of India and Vietnam, as well as humanity at large.



The Vietnamese delegation then laid a wreath at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in G20 Park in New Delhi.



The statue holds special political and diplomatic significance, symbolising the close ties between the leaders and people of the two countries, as well as the Indian State and people's special sentiment for President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam in general.



The sculpture was created by renowned Indian sculptor Ram V. Sutar, with close consultation and coordination from Vietnamese relevant agencies./.