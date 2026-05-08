Top Vietnamese leader begins state visit to Sri Lanka



Members of the delegation include Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the its Organisation Commission; Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Policies and Strategies; General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; General Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security; Le Hoai Trung, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Tran Luu Quang, Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, among other officials.





General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam arrives in Colombo, beginning his state visit to Sri Lanka. Photo: VNA

General Secretary and President Lam and his entourage were greeted at Bandaranaike International Airport by Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and several members of the Sri Lankan Government, Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Trinh Thi Tam and the embassy staff, along with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Sri Lanka.



At the airport, an honour guard stood along the red carpet while Sri Lankan artists performed traditional dances to welcome General Secretary and President Lam and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation.



General Secretary and President Lam and Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya walked along the red carpet to inspect the honour guard.



Over the past 56 years since Vietnam and Sri Lanka established diplomatic relations on July 21, 1970, the traditional friendship between the two countries has continued to be strengthened and expanded across various fields.





General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam arrives in Colombo, beginning his state visit to Sri Lanka. Photo: VNA

General Secretary and President Lam’s state visit is expected to further consolidate the traditional friendship and deepen the sincere ties between the leaders and peoples of the two countries that have been nurtured throughout history. The visit is also set to become an important political milestone, creating fresh momentum and opening a new chapter in bilateral relations, with stronger political trust and broader, deeper, more effective and substantive cooperation./.