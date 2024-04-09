Top Vietnamese, Chinese legislators hold talks

Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (L) and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji (Photo: VNA)

Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji presided over a welcome ceremony for and held talks with Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue in Beijing, China, on April 8.