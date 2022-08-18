Top tennis player enjoys record high in world rankings

Vietnam’s top tennis player Ly Hoang Nam has passed a milestone in his career when rising to the world’s No.332 in the latest Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings.



In early August, Nam made a great contribution to helping the Vietnamese tennis team win the Davis Cup Group III runner-up in the Asia-Pacific region 2022 and a ticket to play in the World Group II play-off next year.



With his stable performance, the player of Tay Ninh province may soon achieve his goal – entering Top 300 in ATP Rankings before 30 years old.



He is scheduled to travel to Thailand to compete at 2022 Nonthaburi Challenger from August 22-28./.