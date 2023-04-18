Top legislator’s visit to promote Vietnam – Cuba multifaceted cooperation: expert

The upcoming official visit to Cuba by Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will contribute to creating opportunities for the two countries to learn from the experience of each other in various fields, promote exchange between their legislative bodies, and reach agreements related to political, diplomatic and economic ties, a Cuban expert has said.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Dr. Ruvislei González Saez, Vice President of the Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Association, affirmed that the visit will go beyond traditional protocol and receive attention from high-ranking leaders in the Caribbean nation.

For Cuba, welcoming a high-level leader from Vietnam in Havana is not only a political-diplomatic protocol but also a reunion between brothers, said the expert said who is also Director of the Sectorial Program of the International Relations in Cuba.



NA Chairman Hue’s visit is the fourth to Cuba by a Vietnamese top legislator in the 21st century.



The official emphasised that the relationship between Cuba and Vietnam has great significance not only in terms of international relations but also for the national construction and defence in the respective nations.

Close and regular dialogues between the two parties and governments have created conditions for the two sides to strengthen mutual trust and understanding and share their experience in addressing challenges in the context of complicated development of the world and regional situation, he said.



The mutual trust between Cuba and Vietnam, nurtured by Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and President Ho Chi Minh, has enabled the two countries to maintain a common stance at bilateral and multilateral forums, and support each other during the most difficult times.



According to the expert, although political and diplomatic relations between Cuba and Vietnam have always been at the highest level, there still remains a big room for the two sides to further expand cooperation with new mechanisms, especially economic, trade, and investment connections.



With its increasing presence in the Latin American and Caribbean regions, Vietnam needs to have more knowledge about the regions to promote economic interests. Meanwhile, Cuba can serve as a bridge to help Vietnam through diverse economic agreements within the framework of the Latin American Integration Association (ALADI) or the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), he said.



Vietnam can be also a bridge for Cuba to connect with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Thanks to Vietnam's role as the ASEAN Chair in 2020 and the support of many other countries, Cuba became a member of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) in 2020, he went on.



Furthermore, Cuba and Vietnam can also step up cooperation in specific fields such as health care, biotechnology, environmental protection, tourism, customs services, public administration, socio-culture, and legal and academic issues; and enhance twinning relationship between localities, González Saez said, adding that Cuba can learn from Vietnam's experience in developing a socialist-oriented market economy.



Regarding bilateral cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, he mentioned the great potential for the two sides to boost cooperation in biotechnology, as well as in research on prevention and treatment protocols, saying that Cuba has successfully controlled the pandemic and is willing to share its experience with Vietnam./.