Top legislator’s visit to create breakthroughs for Vietnam-Iran ties: Ambassador

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s visit to Iran from August 8-10 reflects the importance that the Vietnamese Party, NA, and Government attach to the friendship and cooperation with Iran, Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran Luong Quoc Huy told the Vietnam News Agency.



The diplomat underlined the significance of the visit, saying that it offers an occasion to review cooperation achievements between the two countries over the last five decades, and discuss measures and orientations to create breakthroughs in the bilateral relations in the coming years.



According to the diplomat, the visit aims to respond to the visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the Parliament of Iran Ali Ardeshir Larijani in 2018, and promote the tradition of high-level delegation exchange between the two countries and their parliaments.



During the visit, NA Chairman Hue will have talks with Speaker of the Parliament of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf; meet with senior Iranian officials, the Chairman of the Iran-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group and the President of the Iran-Vietnam Friendship Association.



He will also attend and deliver a speech at a law and policy forum to boost economic, trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Iran; make a presentation at the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs; participate in the opening ceremony of a Vietnamese culture week, and visit a number of production, economic, scientific and technological facilities in Tehran and Isfahan.



In the framework of the trip, the legislative bodies of Vietnam and Iran will sign many bilateral cooperation agreements to further tighten their ties. The two sides also expect to sign many cooperation agreements in economy, trade, agriculture, justice and sports, as well as cooperation between localities on this occasion.



There is great potential for bilateral cooperation in terms of politics, diplomacy, economics, and parliamentary diplomacy, Huy said.



The Vietnamese top legislator’s visit will provide a strong impetus to elevate the bilateral relations to anew height, better tapping the existing cooperation potential in various aspects such as politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, culture, and science and technology, the diplomat noted.



Parliamentary diplomacy stands out as a highlight in the Vietnam-Iran relationship, he went on.



According to the ambassador, the two countries need to effectively implement signed agreements and bolster existing cooperation mechanisms; create favourable conditions for their goods to make inroads into each other's markets; collaborate in organizing trade promotion activities and business forums; expedite the 10th Meeting of the Vietnam-Iran Joint Committee to advance negotiations towards the signing of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA); and discuss suitable payment methods to ensure smooth trade exchange./.