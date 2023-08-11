Top legislator wraps up official visits to Indonesia, Iran

The visits, from August 4-10, were made at the invitation of the Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives and AIPA President Puan Maharani; and Speaker of the Iranian Consultative Assembly Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.



Chairman Hue and the NA delegation have engaged in about 60 activities during the visits. Hue held talks and met with high-ranking leaders of Indonesia and Iran; and participated in various cultural, economic, and diplomatic activities.



The NA leader attended and delivered a speech at the first plenary session of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) in Jakarta, Indonesia. On the sidelines of the event, he had bilateral meetings with parliamentary leaders from several countries.



Hue’s visit to Indonesia and his presence at AIPA-44 demonstrated Vietnam's support for Indonesia's role as the AIPA-44 and ASEAN Chair in 2023, contributing to strengthening the mutual political relationship and trust, as well as deepening the traditional friendship and strategic partnership between the two Southeast Asian countries.



Besides the signing of a new cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese NA and the People's Representative Council (lower house) of Indonesia, leaders of the two countries exchanged views on directions to enhance cooperation between the two nations, as well as between their legislative bodies, in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks. They also compared their notes on international and regional issues of mutual concern.



During his official visit to Iran, NA Chairman Hue and Iranian leaders discussed measures to foster cooperation on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Iran diplomatic ties. The two sides’ legislative bodies signed a new cooperation agreement and discussed ways to further strengthen their partnership in the coming time.



In Indonesia and Iran, NA Chairman Hue attended forums to promote economic, trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and the two nations.

He also received leaders of localities, ministries, enterprises, and friendship associations of Indonesia and Iran, and witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements.



The attendance of the NA Chairman at the AIPA-44 in Indonesia, and the official visit to Indonesia and Iran aimed to implement the foreign policy directions of the 13th National Party Congress, proactively consolidating and expanding the political relations, and promoting effective cooperation between Vietnam and the two countries in all areas and on all channels of the party, national assembly, government, and people-to-people exchanges, contributing to strengthening political confidence with partner countries and traditional friends, demonstrating Vietnam's proactive, positive, and responsible participation in multilateral cooperation mechanisms, including AIPA.



Those visits affirmed the importance that Vietnam attaches to developi