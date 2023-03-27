Making news
Top legislator works with Naval Region 2’s Brigade 681
Addressing the meeting, the top legislator lauded achievements by the unit so far and recommended its officers and soldiers continue to study and follow the guidelines and policies of the Party and the State on national defence and security.
The National Assembly is continuing to perfect laws in the field of defence and security, he said.
He requested the brigade focus on improving its personnel and apparatus, and collaborate with other police and defence forces in Binh Thuan to ensure local social safety and orders, especially concerning riot prevention, fire and explosion prevention, and search and rescue efforts.
While in the province, Hue also met with officials and soldiers, who are working at a project to build a military airport in Phan Thiet city. He also visited and presented a gift to heroic mother Nghiem Thi Than, born in 1932./.