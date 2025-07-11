Top legislator urges thorough preparation for 15th NA’s final sitting

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man delivers the closing remarks at the event. Photo: VNA

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has request relevant agencies to conduct a comprehensive review and finalise documents for the upcoming 10th session, the last sitting of the 15th NA, on time with quality while minimising any last-minute additions or adjustments.

Speaking at the closing session of the 47th meeting of the NA Standing Committee in Hanoi on July 10, the NA Chairman commended the close, prompt, and active coordination among involved bodies. He emphasised that the meeting also served as a key step in preparation for the 10th session, affirming the Standing Committee’s proactive and responsible role in fulfilling its assigned tasks.

Noting the heavy workload facing the NA Standing Committee in the third quarter and during its August and September meetings, Man urged agencies to accelerate preparations. He added that, beyond its regular meetings, the Standing Committee may convene additional sessions in early or late August. No Q&A session will be held during the August meeting to allow greater focus on legislative tasks and end-of-term reviews.

He stressed the importance of expediting the compilation of agencies’ end-of-term reports and submitting them promptly for the Standing Committee’s consideration in August.

Earlier in the day, the NA Standing Committee reviewed a draft resolution on the principles, criteria, and budget allocation norms for regular expenditure estimates in the 2026 State budget.

Presenting the Government’s proposal, Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang said the Government had incorporated feedback from the Standing Committee on adjusting budget norms for 34 cities and provinces following administrative mergers. Population indicators for budget allocation are grouped into four regions, as proposed in Document No. 248/TTr-CP. In education and training, regular expenditure for teaching and learning activities (excluding salaries and salary-like payments) will increase by 1% compared to the earlier proposal.

Regarding the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 19-NQ/TW on reforming the organisation and management of public non-business units with the aim of reducing direct state budget funding by an average of 15% by 2030 compared to the 2021–2025 period, the Government proposed maintaining the draft as submitted.

It argued that such provisions are appropriate given the ongoing major reforms by the Party and State, including an impending adjustment of the base salary (currently 2.34 million VND, or about 89.7 USD per month), new policies tied to the revised salary level, a 40–50% increase in work-related allowances, and a sharp reduction in the number of state-funded employees due to organisational restructuring.

Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs, said most members agreed with the Government’s proposal to extend the 2022–2025 state budget stabilisation period through 2026. However, he urged the Government to ensure that the transition complies with NA Resolution No. 227/2025/QH15 adopted at the 9th session, especially regarding newly established localities formed through administrative reorganisation. He also recommended issuing clear implementation guidelines aligned with socioeconomic conditions and the new administrative structures to ensure fairness, transparency, and smooth execution.

Chairman Man also requested that the Ministry of Finance, in drafting the resolution, review directives and conclusions from the Party Central Committee, Politburo, and Secretariat regarding national economic development, social progress, and defence-security goals for 2026. He emphasised the need for clearly defined, simple, and understandable budget norms; strengthened inspection and supervision; and careful review of payments made under Decree 178 to ensure all eligible retirees receive their entitlements./.