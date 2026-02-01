Top legislator urges Can Tho to step up technology application in election preparations

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man. Photo: VNA

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man, who is also Chairman of the National Election Council, has asked centrally-run Can Tho city to take the lead in digital transformation and step up the application of technology in election work, especially in communications, ensuring that all voters have full and accurate access to election-related information.

The NA Chairman made the request during his working trip to inspect preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and deputies to People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure in the Mekong Delta city on February 1.

The top legislator praised Can Tho for strictly adhering to the Politburo’s Directive No. 46-CT/TW on leadership over the upcoming elections, noting the city’s proactive spirit and close compliance with guiding documents. In particular, Can Tho is among localities showing creativity and strong efforts in applying information technology to reduce errors and enhance transparency, emerging as a bright spot compared to many other localities, he said.

Highlighting key tasks in the time ahead, the NA Chairman urged the city’s Election Committee to continue reviewing, compiling, updating and publicly posting voter lists to ensure citizens’ voting rights, with special attention to areas with specific characteristics such as industrial parks and export-processing zones, stressing that no voter must be missed or mistakenly recorded.

Voting arrangements should remain flexible to create the most favourable conditions for voters, he noted, adding that for the armed forces, suitable voting plans must be developed to ensure the fulfilment of political duties.

Emphasising the need for “clear people, clear tasks, clear deadlines and clear results”, he requested members of the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee, along with leaders of departments and sectors, to directly work with communes, wards, electoral units and polling teams, assigning specific responsibility for each area from now until March 15.

The city should intensify training for grassroots officials under the “hands-on guidance” approach, especially as many young and newly-assigned personnel are participating in the election work for the first time, Chairman Man said.

The NA Chairman also underscored the importance of ensuring security and safety throughout the election process, calling for proactive contingency plans to handle any arising situations, and warning against any complacency.

Identifying election work as a key political task in the first quarter, he urged Can Tho to mobilise the entire political system to ensure a successful election while also effectively carrying out socio-economic development tasks, taking care of people’s Lunar New Year (Tet) needs, and strictly implementing the central Party’s resolutions and directives.

Earlier the same day, during a field trip to Polling Station No. 26 in Ninh Kieu ward, Can Tho city, Chairman Man noted that this election differs from previous ones as it is being held under the two-level local administration model.

Given that many experienced election officials have retired, he called for stronger training for those directly involved in election duties.



With only 41 days left until the Election Day on March 15, he urged the municipal Election Committee to devote maximum effort and resources to ensure all conditions are in place for the election to be held successfully.

He underlined the need to focus preparations in outlying areas, suburban zones and rural regions, while stepping up communications through banners and slogans to create a festive atmosphere of the nationwide Election Day./.