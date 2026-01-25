Top legislator pays tribute to former party, state leaders

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) visits and extends New Year greetings to the family of Truong My Hoa, former Vice President and former Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly, in Ho Chi Minh City on January 25. Photo: VNA



Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man paid visits and extended New Year greetings to several veteran revolutionaries and former party and state leaders in Ho Chi Minh City on January 25.



During a visit to former Vice President and former Vice Chairwoman of the NA Truong My Hoa, Chairman Man spoke highly of her thoughtful and constructive contributions to the Party, State and parliament. He also commended her active engagement in meaningful social welfare activities in her current roles as the head of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and the “For Beloved Hoang Sa–Truong Sa” club.





The NA leader noted that in recent years the legislature has pursued strong and innovative reforms, promoting digital transformation, digitalisation and the application of artificial intelligence to improve the quality and effectiveness of its work, particularly in the legislative field. He said that in the time ahead, the NA will continue to intensify reform efforts to fulfil the tasks entrusted by the Party and the people, while further enhancing the stature of Vietnam’s highest organ of state power.



For her part, Hoa said that although retired, she continues to closely follow national political developments. She expressed her joy and pride at the successful conclusion of the 14th National Party Congress, as well as the positive outcomes achieved by the NA in recent times, which have been highly appreciated by voters and the public. She affirmed her commitment to continuing to contribute to the common cause of the revolution.



Earlier the same day, Chairman Man visited the family of former NA Chairman Nguyen Huu Tho, offering incense in remembrance and paying tribute to his significant contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, as well as to the NA.



He also paid a visit and extended New Year greetings to Professor and Doctor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong, former Vice Chairwoman of the NA and former Director of Tu Du Hospital. Chairman Man acknowledged and highly valued her contributions to the development of the legislature, as well as her outstanding achievements in the field of medicine and healthcare development in Vietnam.



At these separate visits, Tho’s son Nguyen Huu Chau and Professor Phuong expressed their delight and pride in the success of the 14th National Party Congress and their confidence that the NA will continue to renew itself, enhance operational effectiveness, and meet the growing trust and expectations of voters and people nationwide./.