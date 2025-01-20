Top legislator meets with OV delegates to Homeland Spring programme

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (front row, 4th from right) and OV delegates returning home to attend the 2025 “Xuan Que huong” (Homeland Spring) programme. (Photo: VNA).

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on January 19 met with 100 delegates representing overseas Vietnamese returning home to attend the 2025 “Xuan Que huong” (Homeland Spring) programme organised by the State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV).

The NA leader stated that approximately 6 million overseas Vietnamese living in over 130 countries and territories form an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation and serve as an essential bridge between Vietnam and the rest of the world.

He said the Party and State have consistently prioritised OV and issued directives, resolutions, and laws regarding the group, with the Government translating these policies into actionable programmes aimed at mobilising the strengths of Vietnamese abroad to contribute to national development.

Reflecting on 2024, the top legislator noted Vietnam’s significant achievements across various sectors, attributing a vital part of this success to contributions from the OV community.

Man called on the group to continue leveraging their knowledge, expertise, and insights to support the growth of the home country, while encouraging their active participation in policymaking, particularly on laws relevant to them.

He also highlighted the community’s role as a bridge in fostering international cooperation, urging them to pioneer investment, technology transfer, and innovative startups in Vietnam. Additionally, he encouraged the community to connect with international organisations and enterprises to accelerate sustainable economic growth in the homeland.

The NA Chairman also stressed the importance of preserving and promoting Vietnamese cultural identity, urging OV to maintain the Vietnamese language and spread traditional cultural values globally.

Acknowledging challenges facing Vietnam such as climate change, national sovereignty protection, energy security, and digital transformation, he expressed his hope that the group will offer practical suggestions and initiatives to support the NA in its inspection and decision-making responsibilities.

Participating delegates expressed gratitude for the Party’s and State’s consistent support for OV. They affirmed their commitments to contributing more to the homeland and helping realise Vietnam’s aspirations for progress in a new era of national rise./.