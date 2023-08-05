Top legislator meets with Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle chairperson

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri on August 4 as part of the Vietnamese top legislator’s official visit to Indonesia.



Megawati, who is also head of the steering committee of the Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP), and the steering committee of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), and former Indonesian President, stressed that the first official visit to Indonesia by the NA Chairman contributes to strengthening the traditional friendship and the strategic partnership between the two countries intensively, extensively and practically.



She expressed her admiration for Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements, affirming that Vietnam is an important partner of Indonesia in the region.



Hue conveyed regards from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to the PDI-P leader, and thanked Megawati and her father – President Sukarno – for their significant contributions and sentiments to the land and people of Vietnam, as well as the bilateral friendship and cooperation.



He lauded Megawati’s role to the development of the friendship with the establishment of the comprehensive partnership in 2003 on the occasion of her visit to Vietnam as the first female President of Indonesia.



Hue congratulated Indonesia on its outstanding G20 presidency in 2022, and 2023 ASEAN Chairmanship and ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Chair, stressing Vietnam always attaches importance to the strategic partnership with Indonesia.



The two sides agreed that relevant agencies of both nations should propose measures to enhance the bilateral cooperation in all spheres, levels and channels, especially the Party channel.



They also concurred to promote collaboration between research and theory agencies of the two countries, especially between the BPIP and BRIN of Indonesia, and Vietnam’s Central Theory Council, the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.



On this occasion, Hue conveyed the invitations by Party General Secretary Trong and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders to Megawati to visit Vietnam. She accepted the invitation with pleasure, and affirmed that she will soon visit Vietnam./.