Top legislator meets Philippine lower house speaker in Jakarta

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting on August 6 with Speaker of the Philippine House of Representatives Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, on the occasion of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) held in Jakarta.



Hue highlighted the robust development in all fields of the Vietnam-Philippines strategic partnership, especially in high-level contacts.



The two leaders agreed to boost the bilateral ties in a more substantive manner, particularly in economics, trade and investment, and to strive to bring two-way trade to soon hit 10 billion USD.



In the context of the current complicated world situation, Hue suggested Vietnam and the Philippines cooperate in developing supply chains and facilitate the import of Vietnam's key products such as rice and construction materials, and enhance collaboration in digital transformation and energy transition.



The two sides agreed to continue promoting cooperation between the two parliaments, and stepping up the exchange of delegations as well as the sharing of experience in parliamentary activities.



They will also continue cooperation and mutual support within the multilateral framework; back each other's initiatives at the AIPA; and work together to further strengthen ASEAN's solidarity, strength and centrality, and maintain a common voice in regional security issues, including the East Sea issue.



Hue proposed the Philippine parliament send a delegation to the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians to be held in Hanoi. The Speaker of the Philippine lower house confirmed that he will do.



The Vietnamese top legislator took the occasion to invite the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate to visit Vietnam. Ferdinand Martin accepted the invitation, adding that he will visit Vietnam at an appropriate time./.