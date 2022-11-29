Making news
Top legislator leaves Hanoi for visits to Australia, New Zealand
This comes at invitations by Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick, President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines, and Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Adrian Rurawhe.
The top legislator’s visits take place in the context that both Australia and New Zealand are speeding up economic recovery and implementing a lot of external activities.
This is an opportunity to strengthen friendship and strategic partnerships with Vietnam’s two key partners in the South Pacific region which are also two important partners of ASEAN; promote post-COVID-19 cooperation in various areas, especially collaboration between legislative bodies; and exchange and share views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.
This marks the first trip by a Vietnamese high-ranking leader to Australia and New Zealand since Vietnam and the two countries fully reopened their doors after the pandemic, and also Hue’s first official tour of the two countries as the NA Chairman./.