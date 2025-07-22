Top legislator leaves for official visits to Senegal, Morocco, IPU global speakers' conference in Switzerland

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (centre) and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga (left) at Noi Bai International Airport on early July 22 morning. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man, his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation departed Hanoi on July 22 morning to pay official visits to Senegal and Morocco, attend the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Switzerland, and conduct bilateral activities in the European country.

The trip is made at the invitations of President of the Senegalese National Assembly El Malick Ndiaye, Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives Rachid Talbi Alami, IPU President Tulia Ackson, and IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong.

Accompanying the top legislator are NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai; Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long; and NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Tung; among many other officials.

This marks NA Chairman Man’s first working trip in his capacity to Switzerland, as well as his first official visits to Morocco and Senegal. It is also the first official visit by a key Vietnamese leader to Morocco in six years, and the first to Senegal since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1969.

The trip aims to strengthen and further develop the friendly and mutually beneficiary relations between Vietnam and Senegal, Morocco, and Switzerland, deepen cooperation between Vietnam and the African and European regions, and diversify Vietnam’s economic and trade partnerships. It also seeks to expand collaboration across various fields, including parliamentary ties, and mobilise international resources to serve national development goals in this new era of the nation's rise, while raising the profile and stature of both Vietnam and its legislature on the global stage.

The NA leader’s working trip also serves to affirm Vietnam’s consistent policies and strong efforts in socio-economic development, its commitment to multilateralism, and its role as a responsible and active member of the IPU and the United Nations, while further promoting the Southeast Asian nation’s parliarmentary cooperation with countries and international organisations worldwide./.