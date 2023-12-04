Top legislator leaves for CLV Parliamentary Summit, visits to Laos, Thailand

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking NA delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on December 4 for the first Cambodia - Laos - Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit and a working visit to Laos from December 4 to 7, and an official visit to Thailand from December 7 to 10.



At the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in December 2022, NA Chairman Hue and his counterparts Heng Samrin of Cambodia and Saysomphone Phomvihane of Laos signed a joint statement on establishing the CLV Parliamentary Summit mechanism, held biennially and co-chaired by the three NA chairpersons.



The Vietnamese top legislator’s attendance in the first summit aims to enhance the friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation while promoting the sharing of legislative, supervisory, and practical information and experience among the three parliaments in order to bolster the partnerships in politics - diplomacy, socio-economic development, defence - security, and people-to-people exchanges for their countries’ sustainable development in the CLV Development Triangle Area and the three economies’ connectivity.



His participation is also intended to step up and supervise the implementation of cooperation agreements and projects signed among the three governments, boost coordination in the enforcement of the international multilateral deals to which all the three countries are parties, and discuss ways for mobilising capital sources from partners in and outside the CLV region for the programmes and projects of the Development Triangle Area and other priority cooperation fields.



During the working trip to Laos, Chairman Hue is scheduled to have talks and meetings with leaders of the Lao Party, State, and NA to look into some directions and measures for strengthening the two countries’ cooperation in the time ahead.



He will also join in meetings with some Lao people who used to study in Vietnam and the Vietnamese businesses and people in the neighbouring country.



Meanwhile, the trip to Thailand is his first official visit there as the NA Chairman of Vietnam, and also the first to Thailand by a Vietnamese leader since this country set up a new Government. It is of importance as both sides are promoting the action plan on implementing the enhanced strategic partnership for the 2022 - 2027 period, and carrying out practical activities in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership (2013 - 2023).



The official visit to Thailand aims to continue implementing the foreign policy set at the 13th National Party Congress, actively consolidating and expanding political ties as the foundation and fostering effective and practical bilateral cooperation across the board and on all the channels of the Parties, parliaments, governments, and people-to-people exchanges./.