Top legislator highlights Vietnam-Iran cooperation for peace, development

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 9 visited and delivered a speech “Vietnam - Iran cooperation for peace and development” at the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS), as part of his ongoing official visit to Iran.



Hue said that Vietnam and Iran share the aspiration to promote cooperation for peace and development on the basis of the fine bilateral political-diplomatic relations.



Towards a future of peace and development with a vision to the next 50 years for the bilateral relationship, he proposed the two sides work together to strengthen their connectivity in four aspects, namely dialogue and cooperation mechanisms; digital, science technology and transport; trade and investment; and humans, especially between young generations.



Vietnam is implementing its policy of relation multilateralisation and diversification and is willing to be a trustworthy friend and partner of all countries around the world for peace, friendship, cooperation and development, he highlighted, stressing Vietnam never forgets the past but is also ready to close the past to look towards the future, and jointly build a truly equal partnership on the basis of respect for territorial integrity, political institutions and non-interference in internal affairs of each other.



Those are immutable principles. No matter how the world changes, Vietnam remains steadfast in its stance, stated the Vietnamese top legislator.



On this occasion, Hue witnessed the signing of various cooperation agreements between ministries and agencies of both sides.



Earlier, the NA Chairman joined Iranian officials to launch a photo exhibition featuring 50 years of the Vietnam-Iran relations./.