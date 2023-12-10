Top legislator concludes trip for 1st CLV Parliamentary Summit, visits to Laos, Thailand

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his entourage arrived back Hanoi at noon on December 10, concluding his trip from December 4 for the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit and a working visit to Laos, and an official visit to Thailand.



With more than 60 activities, the trip fulfilled all goals and requirements set out both bilaterally and multilaterally, making it a practical step in realising the foreign policy of the 13th National Party Congress and the Party Central Committee Secretariat’s Directive 25, raising the level of multilateral diplomacy and further strengthening relations with neighbouring countries in ASEAN, which are very important partners of Vietnam.



In the first CLV Parliamentary Summit, top legislators of the three countries signed a joint statement on promoting the parliamentary role in bolstering the comprehensive cooperation among the three countries, in which they re-affirmed their commitment to expanding and deepening the parliamentary cooperation and partnership with a view to maintaining and protecting the close collaboration for common benefits among the three parliaments, thus contributing to promoting collaboration across politics, security, defence, culture and economy for the socio-economic development in the CLV countries.



During his stay in Laos, the Vietnamese top legislator held talks and had meetings with high-ranking leaders of the Lao Party, State and National Assembly, during which they discussed measures enhancing bilateral cooperation in the coming time.



In his talks with his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane, Hue affirmed that Vietnam always gives the highest priority to the great traditional relations between the two countries, and always stands side by side with Laos and strongly and comprehensively supports its national construction and reform.



Meanwhile, Hue’s visit was the first official visit to Thailand by a high-ranking Vietnamese leader after Thailand's new Government had been formed, and on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the two countries’ strategic partnership.



In Bangkok and Udon Thani, Hue had talks, and met with Thailand’s senior leaders, and he was also the first foreign top legislator to meet the Thai King and Queen.



He also met representatives from leading Thai firms and the Vietnamese community, and delivered a keynote speech at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok./.